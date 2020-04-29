BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Short Interest Up 15.8% in April

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,650,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the March 31st total of 10,060,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,474,219. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rafeh Masood sold 15,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $422,493.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,178.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 684,824 shares of company stock worth $17,994,546 in the last ninety days. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 18.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,639,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,405,000 after purchasing an additional 252,565 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,000.

Shares of BJ opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. BJs Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $31.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.87.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 172.28%. BJs Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJs Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.53.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.