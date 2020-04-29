Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Blackrock Capital Investment to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Blackrock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $19.19 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Blackrock Capital Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. Blackrock Capital Investment has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $185.52 million, a PE ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Blackrock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 94.92%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BKCC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Blackrock Capital Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

In other Blackrock Capital Investment news, CEO James Keenan bought 60,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $244,375.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,342.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Lies bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $146,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

