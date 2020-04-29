BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 1.3% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,924,000 after buying an additional 774,309 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 721,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $362,818,000 after buying an additional 138,084 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,115,000 after buying an additional 130,314 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 585.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 104,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,430,000 after buying an additional 89,027 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,904 shares of company stock worth $101,829,121 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $497.77 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $576.81. The firm has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $433.29 and its 200-day moving average is $483.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.00.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

