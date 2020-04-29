BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 2.3% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,389,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 38.9% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.6% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.00.

BlackRock stock traded up $13.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $511.39. The stock had a trading volume of 637,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,434. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $484.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total transaction of $2,743,429.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,950 shares of company stock worth $104,870,507 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

