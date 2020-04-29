Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) Major Shareholder Purchases $81,409.20 in Stock

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $81,409.20. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,000 shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $14,260.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 16,449 shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $259,894.20.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,057 shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $16,679.46.

BQH traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,851. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92. Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $16.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) by 183.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,964 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in securities issued by state agencies, other governmental entities, and U.S.

