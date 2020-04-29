Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 81.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Blackstone Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,010,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,993 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,600,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $760,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 626.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812,651 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,357,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,935,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,720,000 after acquiring an additional 125,463 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 327,762 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $8,449,704.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BX opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.41, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.19.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.45.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

