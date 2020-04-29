Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $37.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $40.50 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

BXMT stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,168,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,948. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $40.62.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $100.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $27,665.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,757.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,733 shares of company stock valued at $114,947. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 187,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 32,675 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 380,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 525,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 35,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

