Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Blue Bird worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Blue Bird by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 3,384.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Blue Bird news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 13,108 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $215,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,955.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLBD opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. Blue Bird Corp has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $320.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.13.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 60.72% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $153.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.20 million.

BLBD has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Blue Bird in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Blue Bird from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

