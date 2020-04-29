Blue Square Asset Management LLC Buys 8,257 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 94.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.2% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $82.76 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $97.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.22. The company has a market cap of $125.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Barclays began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.