Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

Blueknight Energy Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 34.9% per year over the last three years. Blueknight Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of -160.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

BKEP stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.47. 26,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,164. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.54. The company has a market cap of $59.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The pipeline company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $91.51 million for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Blueknight Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.