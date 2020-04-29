Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target Lowered to $103.00 at JMP Securities

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $107.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 69.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BPMC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.38.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock traded up $2.11 on Wednesday, reaching $60.74. 65,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,353. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.17 and a 200 day moving average of $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.31. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $43.29 and a 52 week high of $102.98.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 72.52% and a negative net margin of 522.75%. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 4888.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.83) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marion Dorsch sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $63,722.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,749.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $1,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,368,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 27.6% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 21.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 35,300.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.