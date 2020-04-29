BMO Capital Markets Increases S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $322.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $278.00 to $322.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $290.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $295.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.92.

Shares of SPGI traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.42. 1,757,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,410. S&P Global has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $312.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.42 and a 200 day moving average of $269.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

