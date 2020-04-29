BMO Capital Markets Lowers NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $115.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.94% from the company’s previous close.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. S&P Equity Research lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $129.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.96.

NXPI stock opened at $98.34 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $139.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.07, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.66.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

