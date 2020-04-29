BMO Capital Markets Raises T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $92.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 21.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TROW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.25.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.92. 1,529,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,916. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $139.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $286,226,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,271,000 after buying an additional 407,590 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 844,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,947,000 after buying an additional 276,433 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12,170.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 261,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 259,472 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,735.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 195,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,807,000 after buying an additional 184,757 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.