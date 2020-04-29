BMO Capital Markets Trims OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Target Price to $21.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 20.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OMF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $59.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on OneMain in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of OneMain from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Shares of OneMain stock traded up $3.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,267. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.63. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.55 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 16.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that OneMain will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OneMain news, Director Jay N. Levine acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.72 per share, with a total value of $307,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,643,519 shares in the company, valued at $81,208,903.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.41 per share, with a total value of $71,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,039.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 53,520 shares of company stock worth $1,527,271. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in OneMain during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in OneMain during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

