Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Set at $189.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Boeing (NYSE:BA) received a $189.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BA. Citigroup cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Boeing from $375.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Vertical Group cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.41.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $10.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.91. 43,585,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,656,044. The firm has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a PE ratio of -119.49 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.84. Boeing has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Boeing will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in Boeing by 18.5% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 12,326 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Boeing by 147.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,521 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 4.5% in the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 100.0% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV acquired a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $768,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

