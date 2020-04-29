Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $53.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.54.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $18.20. The company had a trading volume of 63,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,757. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average of $33.12. The company has a market cap of $467.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.83.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.75 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 2,925.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

