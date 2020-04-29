Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Position Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,939 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.10% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $9,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,996,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,760,000 after purchasing an additional 31,968 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 31,092 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,487,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 7,442 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $602,802.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAH shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $76.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.86.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

