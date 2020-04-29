BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Short Interest Update

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,740,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the March 31st total of 13,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

BWA traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.67. 2,243,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,627,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.95. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

