BOScoin (BOS) Price Up 9.6% Over Last Week

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, GDAC and Kucoin. BOScoin has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $479,670.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BOScoin has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00058217 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

