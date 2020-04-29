Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Bottomline Technologies to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bottomline Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EPAY stock traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.40. 10,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $57.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.36 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $53,714.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,786,042.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Gibson acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.15 per share, for a total transaction of $128,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,550 shares of company stock valued at $174,447. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.07.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

