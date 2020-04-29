Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bouygues from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Bouygues from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bouygues from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

OTCMKTS BOUYF opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.10. Bouygues has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $44.46.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

