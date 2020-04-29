Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its target price cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BYD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Boyd Gaming from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.46.

BYD stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.93. 517,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.43.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.30). Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $680.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $29,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,193.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 23.5% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 62,010 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 76.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 246,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 106,460 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 253,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,318,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,077,000 after acquiring an additional 213,855 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

