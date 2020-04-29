BP’s (BP) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

BP (NYSE:BP)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

Shares of NYSE BP traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.09. 6,627,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,666,922. BP has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 121.55 and a beta of 0.98.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. BP’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BP will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BP by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 18,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at $1,770,000. BB&T Securities increased its stake in shares of BP by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities now owns 236,447 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 38,144 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new stake in BP in the 2nd quarter worth $157,139,000. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

