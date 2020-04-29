Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Short Interest Up 16.2% in April

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the March 31st total of 5,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total transaction of $14,595,164.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total value of $1,177,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 18,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 23,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO opened at $264.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

