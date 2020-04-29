Brokerages Anticipate Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) to Post ($0.06) EPS

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $13.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.06) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Northern Technologies International an industry rank of 184 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

NTIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Northern Technologies International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65. Northern Technologies International has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.96 million, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 6.59%. Analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Technologies International by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 39,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Northern Technologies International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 63,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

