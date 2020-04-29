Brokerages Expect LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ:LIQT) to Announce $0.00 EPS

LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ:LIQT) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $7.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given LiqTech International an industry rank of 160 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on LIQT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of LiqTech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LiqTech International in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

LIQT traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 143,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,382. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiqTech International (LIQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.