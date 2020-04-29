Brookmont Capital Management Boosts Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Brookmont Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for 1.7% of Brookmont Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 300.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 245,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,384,000 after buying an additional 184,310 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 262,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,159,000 after buying an additional 162,637 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,307,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,697,000 after purchasing an additional 84,661 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Diageo by 27.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 378,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,071,000 after purchasing an additional 80,888 shares during the period. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra upped their price target on Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Investec cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $137.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $176.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.20.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.4355 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

