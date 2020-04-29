Brookmont Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 147.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TSN opened at $62.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.88. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Cfra raised Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

