Brookmont Capital Management Decreases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Brookmont Capital Management lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises 2.1% of Brookmont Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADI opened at $107.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $127.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,805. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.32 per share, for a total transaction of $237,631.92. Insiders have sold 6,686 shares of company stock worth $762,900 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.73.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

