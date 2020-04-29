Brookmont Capital Management Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Brookmont Capital Management cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,941 shares during the period. Paychex makes up approximately 1.1% of Brookmont Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 340.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Paychex by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 50,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 29.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 49,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other Paychex news, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,362.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PAYX opened at $68.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.07.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.