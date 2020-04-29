Bruderman Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,604 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.2% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST stock opened at $304.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $299.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Several analysts recently commented on COST shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

