Bunge (BG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bunge (NYSE:BG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Bunge to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 12.87% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bunge to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BG stock opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.33. Bunge has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $59.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Podwika acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $802,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Zachman bought 10,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.85 per share, for a total transaction of $508,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,012.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 92,793 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,989. 3.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BG. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Bunge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bunge from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

