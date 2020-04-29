Burnham Holdings Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:BURCA)

Burnham Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:BURCA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th.

Burnham stock remained flat at $$10.70 during trading on Wednesday. 62 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992. Burnham has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.78 million during the quarter. Burnham had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.34%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Burnham from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets.

