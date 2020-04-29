BYD/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

BYD/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BYDDF stock opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25. BYD/Shs H Vtg 1.00 has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

About BYD/Shs H Vtg 1.00

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rechargeable battery and photovoltaic, handset components and assembly, and automobile businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Business; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

