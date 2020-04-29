Bytom (BTM) Price Hits $0.0672 on Exchanges

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. Bytom has a market cap of $67.35 million and approximately $19.25 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0672 or 0.00000828 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Neraex, Kucoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00577134 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012906 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005853 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io.

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Neraex, RightBTC, OKEx, LBank, CoinEx, BitMart, CoinEgg, Kucoin, Gate.io, Cryptopia, FCoin, HitBTC, BigONE, CoinTiger, Huobi, ZB.COM, EXX and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

