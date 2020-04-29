Caci International (NYSE:CACI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caci International had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Caci International updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 11.91-12.70 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $11.91-12.70 EPS.

CACI stock traded up $6.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.20. 147,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,923. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Caci International has a twelve month low of $156.15 and a twelve month high of $288.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.56.

In other news, VP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.21, for a total value of $272,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,489.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.87, for a total transaction of $44,803.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CACI shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Caci International from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Caci International in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Caci International in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Caci International in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caci International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.67.

Caci International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

