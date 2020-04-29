Caesarstone (CSTE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Caesarstone has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $133.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.99 million. Caesarstone had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.70%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $328.86 million, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43. Caesarstone has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $17.85.

CSTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Caesarstone from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

