Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449,974 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 148,081 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $21,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,162,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Oracle by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 180,271 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 32,631 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,103 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Oracle by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 249,129 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle stock opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

