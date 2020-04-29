Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 340,378 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 914,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 340,378 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of American International Group worth $22,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group stock opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.53. American International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $58.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

AIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American International Group from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on American International Group from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on American International Group from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.77.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.