Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 68,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,927,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $79.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.39. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.93.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

