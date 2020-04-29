Calamos Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,912 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.3% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $831,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,977 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,636,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 11,851.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,593,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $308,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.27.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $128.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $366.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.35 and its 200 day moving average is $118.42. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $98.85 and a 52 week high of $133.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

