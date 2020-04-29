Calamos Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 39.4% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 45,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 225,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 90.6% during the first quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 24,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 34.9% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.4% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 14,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.46.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

A number of research firms recently commented on C. Cfra raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $94.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Societe Generale upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.98.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

