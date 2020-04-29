Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 13,580 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,438,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 815,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,050,000 after acquiring an additional 370,561 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 91,066 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 40,831 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 460,758 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 49,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $173.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

