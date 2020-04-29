Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the third quarter worth $1,949,311,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in L3Harris by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,974,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,036,000 after purchasing an additional 262,567 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in L3Harris by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,874,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,751,000 after purchasing an additional 29,240 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,805,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,806,000 after buying an additional 210,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,728,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,455,000 after buying an additional 168,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris alerts:

Shares of LHX opened at $195.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.38.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.89.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.