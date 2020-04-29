Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $3.85 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,678,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,455,378,000 after buying an additional 418,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,517,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,036,340,000 after buying an additional 65,392 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,310,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $761,186,000 after buying an additional 74,239 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,915,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,272,000 after buying an additional 814,010 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,660,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $611,692,000 after buying an additional 130,711 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $168.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.60.

NYSE:GS opened at $187.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

