Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 25,675 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,675 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in CSX in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CSX in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CSX from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.65.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $66.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $80.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

