Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 848 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $5,017,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 82,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.52.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $181,852.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,210.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $5,246,817.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,067,889.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,667 shares of company stock worth $18,619,711 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $213.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.97. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $154.52 and a twelve month high of $247.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

