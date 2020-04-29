Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 537 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,289 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,337,357,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after purchasing an additional 300,809 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,569,000 after purchasing an additional 273,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,257,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $369,235,000 after purchasing an additional 252,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST opened at $304.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $325.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $328.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.