Caledonia Mining (CMCL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.43 million during the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. Caledonia Mining has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Caledonia Mining in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corp. Plc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mines. It operates through the following geographic segments: Zimbabwe, and South Africa. The Zimbabwe segment comprises Caledonia Holdings Zimbabwe Limited and subsidiaries. The South Africa segment comprise a gold mine, that is on care and maintenance, as well as sales made by Caledonia Mining South Africa Proprietary Limited to the Blanket Mine.

